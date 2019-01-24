Stroh tapped as new fastpitch coach

— A familiar face to the High School and community, Greg Stroh, has been named the school’s new head coach for the fastpitch program.

Stroh is a 1998 graduate of the school, graduated from Portland Community College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 15 years.

He’s been serving in different coaching capacities for Grizzly athletic programs since 2010, including the softball programs for the past three seasons.

“Fastpitch is not an easy sport. It takes a special type of individual that is prepared to get dirty, bruised and sometimes bloody,” Stroh said, noting his excitement at coaching the Lady Grizzlies varsity team this coming spring.