Lady ‘Hounds defeat Wolves, 24-20

— The Grandview girls wrestling team on Wednesday defeated host Wapato, 24-20.

The following are the results of the match:

105 – Unique Orozco (W) second period pin over Elizabet Mendoza (G)

110 – Kaden Valladres (W) 9-6 decision over KayLynn Gomez (G)

120 – Angelica Ochoa (G) second round pin over Madlyn Osorio (W)

125 – Adri Graf (G) win by forfeit

130 – Sitaly Macias (W) third round pin over Aaliyah Delgado (G)

135 – Kiara Sanchez (G) win by forfeit

140 – Emily Rojas (G) win by forfeit

155 – Yashari Rodriguez (W) win by forfeit