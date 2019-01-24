Lady ‘Hounds defeat Wolves, 24-20

WAPATO — The Grandview girls wrestling team on Wednesday defeated host Wapato, 24-20.
The following are the results of the match:
105 – Unique Orozco (W) second period pin over Elizabet Mendoza (G)
110 – Kaden Valladres (W) 9-6 decision over KayLynn Gomez (G)
120 – Angelica Ochoa (G) second round pin over Madlyn Osorio (W)
125 – Adri Graf (G) win by forfeit
130 – Sitaly Macias (W) third round pin over Aaliyah Delgado (G)
135 – Kiara Sanchez (G) win by forfeit
140 – Emily Rojas (G) win by forfeit
155 – Yashari Rodriguez (W) win by forfeit
