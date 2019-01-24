Jesus “Jessie” Montelongo Jr., 52, of Grandview died Jan. 21, 2019 in Grandview.

He was born Jan. 16, 1967 in San Benito, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery.

