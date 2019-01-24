DECA sends 14 to state

— Three Grandview High School DECA marketing students earned first-place honors at the recent Area 6 Career Development Conference at Kennewick’s Three Rivers Convention Center.

After securing top honors, Tania Barrigan, Briseida Espindola and Elias Villa will be leading 11 of their fellow DECA students to the competition to take place Feb. 28 through March 2 in Bellevue, said Villa, the chapter’s vice president of marketing.

Villa claimed his first-place honors in the Apparel and Accessories Marketing (AAM) contest.

He said Barrigan took first place in the Professional Selling (PSE) and Espindola was the first-place winner in the Integrated Marketing Campaign (IMCS) event.

“I’m pretty proud of this group of kiddos,” DECA Advisor Brad Charvet said.



He said the delegation included a lot of freshmen with lots to learn and “…a strong experienced group of juniors and seniors that lead (the club).”

Villa explained the marketing and business students competed in a variety of categories.

He said each category determines the subject and type of project a competitor must accomplish.

For example, in his category, Apparel and Accessories Marketing (AAM), and similar events, each competitor is given 10 minutes to prepare a roleplay presentation based on the scenario.

“Then, competitors are given 10 minutes to present to a group of judges,” he said.

The students are then judged on their ability to display certain marketing standards, he explained.

For the IMCE presentations, competitors prepare a 15-minute presentation about an event they could realistically host. They also provide a written project with details for the project.

“Both the presentation and the written project needed to contain the details in planning and executing the proposed event,” Villa explained.

In PSE, competitors are given a scenario prior to competing so they can prepare a sales presentation to the judges on the day of competition.

Also qualifying for state competitions are second- place winners Reese Ramos in PSE and Jazell Tovar in Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling (HTPS).

Third-place winners are Andres Pasaye Hernandez, in Sports and Entertainment Marketing (SEM), Monica Macias in the IMCS group and Nara Gonzalez Nares in Hotel and Lodging Management (HLM).

Fourth-place finishers were Wendy Garcia in AAM, Sahalee Oseguera in HLM and Lainey Mendoza in SEM.

Also headed to state is the team of Jazmin Avila Sotelo and Cristal Mata, also with a fourth-place in the Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making (BTDM) category.

Angel Flores, who came home with fifth-place, will be at state competing in Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan category.