Bickleton semester honor roll

— Four Bickleton High School students and one junior high school student earned 4.0 Grade Point Averages for a spot on the first semester honor roll for the 2018-2019 school year.

High School students earning 4.0 GPAs are Hannah Binfet, Leyla Gonzalez, Scott McBride, Adrian Vargas-Salas and middle school student Luke Binfet.

Also on the high school honor roll, having earned 3.75-3.99 GPAs, are Adriana Gonzalez, Cesareo Arriaga, Hayden Andrews, Johnathon Cardenas and Haylee Andrews.

Earning a 3.50 to 3.74 GPA were Sarah Merfeld, Ethan Andrews, Michael Gannon and Daniela Gonzalez-Sepulveda.

Those with a 3.25 to 3.49 GPA are Ethan Mains, Christian Arriaga, Rosalinda Molina, Nathan Hanson and Sawyer Luther; and earning 3.0 to 3.24 GPAs are Dakota Riggs, Cheyenne Curtiss, Jazmin Ayala, Jacob Merry and Mandy Roberson.

Junior high schoolers earning places on the first semester honor roll include Maleah Jones, 3.75-3.99; Madelyn Andrews, 3.50-3.74; Azucena Bahena- Sepulveda and Sheyann

Riggs (3.25-3.49) and Zulema Ayala and Shelby Ingram (3.0-3.24).