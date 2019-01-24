Arthur Jr. Leyendekker, 61, of Pullman, tragically suffered an acute illness, passing away Dec. 11, 2018 in Pullman.

He was born in Escondido, Calif, in 1957. At a young age he labored alongside his 10 siblings on his father Arthur Leyendekker’s 12 different dairies in California, the Netherlands and, after 1968, on dairies in the Yakima Valley: Outlook, Sunnyside, Grandview and Mabton.

The dairy begun in 1968 with 30 cows in Outlook on Van Belle Road. Over the years, it grew to include 3,000 Holstein dairy cows, with no other help other than his siblings.

Arthur Jr was a kind person and loved his German Shepherd dog, “Bulldozer.” He was always lighthearted and ready for a laugh at jokes or life stories about Porkie!

He frequently kept in touch with his mother, Helen Leyendekker, who gave him support, kindness as she was able in 1976.

Arthur Jr. was the sixth child of 11 children and very strong and healthy. He attended Sunnyside Christian School. He appreciated his teachers.

The dairy industry and hard work abuse took a toll on his life and he became disabled.

He is survived by his mother Helen Leyendekker, and10 siblings, Gerben, Jenny, Ina, Wilma, Charles, Sidney, Helen, Richard, Frank and Andrew.

Arthur Jr had 20/20 vision and his beautiful blue eyes have given sight to two different people through SightLife. The recipients of the corneas regained their independence.

Art lived each day with appreciation of life’s blessing and challenging his disability reached out to family and friend

His mother and family extend their appreciation of your kind support of Art Jr.

Memorials, if desired, may be given to Children Protection Services and Woman’s Shelter, Sunnyside Christian School or favorite animal shelter.

Burial ceremonies will be announced

Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman was in care of arrangements.