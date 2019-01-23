Virginia Mason open house planned

SUNNYSIDE — The new Virginia Mason Memorial Lower Valley Clinic, 1812 E. Edison Ave., will host a Lower Valley Business after Hours and open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. at the community’s new medical facility.
