Upstart Vikings learn youthful lessons

— Trailing 46-22 halfway thru the third quarter, Mabton Head Coach Kerry Griffin pulled his starters and sat them on the bench as the young Vikings were taught that being out hustled on their homecourt is not accepted during a conference game against Walla Walla Valley Academy Thursday night.

“He basically told us that every loose ball should be ours all the time. Because that’s the way we play, fast and aggressive,” MHS freshman Andres Zavala acknowledged.

Mabton High School (2-8, EWAC and 2-15, overall) closed the lead to 61-47 with about 4-minutes remaining in the game before the Knights (6-3, EWAC and 8-3, overall) defeated the upstart Vikings 68-48.

“With the young group that we have, I’ve been really preaching to them all year, don’t play the score, just play the game,” Griffin said. “They have a lot of learning to do, but I play a lot of freshman out there and give them a lot of minutes.”

Coach explained that he does not want his team to worry about the score, but to play the game and enjoy being out there. “Mainly because we haven’t had a lot of success this year. I don’t want them worried about the final score as long as we’re playing hard and getting better each game,” Griffin stated.

In recent years, the program has been struggling to get a strong number of boys to participate. “At the beginning of the year, we had 15 freshman that decided to play basketball, which was absolutely great for us,” Griffin explained.