Stewart among elite volleyball players

— Lady Spartans stand-out, Lily Stewart will be competing in the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association 1A volleyball match in March.

The senior was named to the second team, while two of her teammates — setter Naya Roettger and Libero Nizhoni Tallman — received honorable mention for their performances during the fall 2018 season.

Stewart, an outside hitter, had 581 kills during the season with the Lady Spartans. She also had 223 digs. She amassed 1,300 kills in her 4-year career.

“I averaged 20 kills with 35 in one game,” she said.

It is the athleticism Stewart exhibited at the net, as well as the skills of her teammates, that led to a fourth-place trophy in the 1A State Volleyball tournament.

Stewart was not always an outside hitter. The 4-year varsity player started as a middle blocker. Several teammates graduated at the end of her freshman year and Coach Lacey Martin moved her outside the next season.

Being named among the elite volleyball players statewide is a good accomplishment, Stewart said.

She was speaking with a friend who plays club volleyball, and that friend expressed a sense of admiration for all Stewart has been able to do.

“I like that I get to represent my school, and it’s good to see Lower Valley schools receive recognition,” Stewart said.

A multi-sport athlete, who also competes in basketball and track and field, Stewart said she was gaining notice from colleges. As a result, she joined club volleyball to improve her skills in the one sport during her junior year.

“I’ll graduate with my AA, so I needed the additional time if I was going to play at a 4-year college,” Stewart noted.

The hard work paid off and she was able to sign a letter of commitment to Evergreen State College in Olympia on Jan. 4.

That’s not to say she doesn’t enjoy her other sports. If given the chance to play basketball or compete in track and field for the college, Stewart will consider the option.

She’s highly competitive and set a new record of 101-feet in the discus last spring. That distance broke a record of 100-feet previously set by her older sister, Emma.

“The goal of my senior year is just to break records,” Stewart said, noting that includes her own.