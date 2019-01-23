Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

January 17

Kasey L. Hursh, dob: 10/20/86; violation of domestic violence protection order.

Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., dob: 1/6/91; DOC contract – Sunnyside.

January 16

Jose F. Garcia, dob: 1/5/81; disorderly conduct.

Jesus Gomez-Reyes, dob: 9/9/73; driving while license suspended.

Katrina M. Lopez, dob: 5/31/96; violation of temporary order of protection.

January 15

Blanca B. Adame-Sanchez, dob: Oct. 23.81; driving while licenses suspended.

Anna M. Ochoa, dob: April 28,84; third degree theft.

Sunnyside fire

January 18

Smoke removal on the 300 block of Ray Road.

Grass fire on Van Belle Road.

January 17

Aid call to the 500 block of South 15th Street.

Aid call to the 3800 Van Belle Road.

Aid call to 1300 South 16th Street.

Aid call to the 700 Otis Avenue.

Aid call to 3000 block of Picard Place.

Aid call to 900 block of Taylor Ave.

January 16

Aid call to 400 block of Rouse Road.

System malfunction at 300 block of South Sixth Street.

Aid call to the 1800 block of East Edison Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

January 15

Aid call to the 1100 block of South 13th Street.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 6200 block of Van Belle Road.

Aid call to 70 block of Albro Road.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JANUARY 15

Suspicious circumstance on Grant Avenue at South 16th Street.

Malicious mischief on East Warehouse Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Taylor Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Riverside Avenue.

Parking problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Code enforce on South 10th Street.

Code enforce on South 11th Street.

Non-injury crash on South 13th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

Domestic disturbance on Outlook Road.

Vehicle theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Court order served on Reeves Way.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

JANUARY 16

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South 16th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Irving Avenue at South 13th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Harrison Avenue at South 11th Street.

Funeral escort on South 16th Street.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Blaine Avenue.

Drugs on the East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on Parkland Drive.

Burglary on Rouse Road.

Unwanted guest on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Sheller Road at North 16th Street.

JANUARY 17

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Unsecure premises on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Ida Belle Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South 13th Street.

Traffic offense on Apple Lane at Bountiful Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Warrant service on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on Homer Street.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic offense on East Edison Avenue.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Merrick Avenue.

Theft on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Court order served on Hawthorn Drive.

Suspicious circumstance South Sixth Street.

Overdose on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Riverside.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

JANUARY 18

Administrative on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on Midvale Road.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Tenth Street at East Jackson Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Tenth Street.

Weapon offense on West Second Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Trespassing on McClain Drive.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Trespassing on North Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Injury crash on Interstate 82 Highway West.

Traffic offense on West Grandview Avenue at Swan Road.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Warrant service on Swan Road at West Grandview Avenue.

JANUARY 19

Unsecure premises on South 13th Street.

Court order violation on Picard Place.

Funeral escort on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on South Ninth Street.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Bagley Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Fireworks on Fairview Avenue at Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road.

Noise complaint on Parkland Drive.

JANUARY 20

Noise complaint on East Harrison Avenue.

Found property on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on South Hamilton Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order violation on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Vehicle theft on South 15th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 15th Street.

Missing person on South 11th Street.

Recovered stolen property on Bagley Drive.

Domestic disturbance on North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Thill Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Rouse Road.

JANUARY 21

Traffic hazard on North 13th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway at Maple Street.

Trespassing on South 13th Street at Centennial Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Ninth Street.

Lost property on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Tenth Street.

Theft on North Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on East South Hill Road.

Driving under the influence on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South First Street.

JANUARY 22

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JANUARY 15

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Warrant service on Tacoma Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Wilson Highway.

Traffic stop on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Court order served on North Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Court order violation on West Fourth Street.

Wanted person on Avenue E at West Third Street.

Drugs on Avenue E at West Third Street.

JANUARY 16

Suspicious circumstance on Forsell Road at Puterbaugh Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on Hillcrest Road at Glen Street.

Traffic stop on East Bonnieview Road at North Elm Street.

Burglary on Pleasant Avenue.

Traffic stop on Apricot.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Parking problem on East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Euclid Road at West Bonnieview.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road.

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road at Higgin.

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road at Higgin.

JANUARY 17

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Parking problem on Higgins Way at Bethany Road.

Parking problem on Higgins Way at Bethany Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Wilson Highway At Jackson Drive.

Assault on Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Briar Court.

Non-Injury crash on Forsell Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue D.

Hit-and-run crash on East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Lewd conduct on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Fifth Street at Wolfe Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road at West Fourth Street.

JANUARY 18

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

Vehicle prowl on Deangela Drive.

Vehicle prowl on Deangela Drive.

Vehicle prowl on Deangela Drive.

Vehicle prowl on Deangela Drive.

Vehicle prowl on Deangela Drive.

Parking problem on Hillcrest Road.

Threats on West Second Street.

Found property on West Second Street.

Vehicle prowl on Deangela Drive.

Vehicle theft on North Elm Street.

Malicious mischief on Highland Road.

Warrant service on Wilson Highway.

JANUARY 19

Traffic stop on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Trespassing on East Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Birch Street.

Vehicle theft on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on King Tull Road at Highland.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road at McCready.

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Non-injury crash on Old Inland Empire.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road.

Theft on South Euclid Road.

Attempt to locate on Velma Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Nicka Road.

JANUARY 20

Hit-and-run crash on West Fifth Street.

Utility problem on South Euclid Road at West Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Highland Road.

Obstructing on Ash Street.

Non-injury crash on East Second Street.

Theft on Ash Street at East Second Street.

Unsecure premises on Ash Street.

JANUARY 21

Hit-and-run crash on Grandview Pavement Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Victoria Circle.

Parking problem on Jessica Court at Victoria Circle.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Hit-and-run crash on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Vehicle fire on Interstate 82 Highway East.

Vehicle theft on West Fourth Street.

Found property on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

JANUARY 22

Found property on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

JANUARY 15

Malicious mischief on Main Street.

Theft on East B Street.

Burglary on East D Street.

Recovered stolen property on East C Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Bailey Avenue.



JANUARY 16

Suspicious circumstance on Liberty Road.

JANUARY 17

Unwanted guest on Bailey Avenue.

Lost property on East Third Street.

JANUARY 19

Assault on East Second Street.

JANUARY 21

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Burglary on East C Street.

Wanted person on Main Street.

JANUARY 22

Suspicious circumstance on Bailey Avenue.

PROSSER POLICE

January 11

Noise complaint on Casi Court.

Traffic stop on Seventh Meade Avenue.

January 12

Suspicious circumstance on Merlot Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Wine Country Road.

Traffic problem on Memorial Street at Paterson Road.

Traffic stop on Seventh Street at Sheridan Avenue.

January 13

Domestic disturbance on Sixth Street.

Driving under the influence on Gap Road at Interstate 82.

Theft reported on Petra Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Eighth Street.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop Seventh Street at Bennett Avenue.

January 14

Traffic stop on Gap Road at Wine Country Road.

Assault on Canyon Drive.

January 15

Non-injury crash on Merlot Drive at and Wine Country Road.

January 16

Traffic stop on Fifth Street at Bennett Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seventh Street at Prosser Avenue.

January 17

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Ninth Street.

Traffic congestion on Memorial Street.

Suspicious circumstance on County Line Road.

Suspicious circumstance Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Annie Place at Patterson Road.

Traffic stop on Gap Road at Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Sixth Street at Bennett Avenue.

January 18

Theft on East Second Street.

Injury crash on Interstate 82 at Highway 12.

Parking problem on Harris Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

JANUARY 15

Recovered juvenile on South Tieton Avenue.

Vehicle theft on West Elizabeth Street.

Traffic offense on Lateral A Road at state Highway 97.

JANUARY 16

Malicious mischief on Donald Road.

Assault on West First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue.

JANUARY 17

Traffic offense on West First Street.



Threats on South Camas Avenue.

Shots fired on Donald Road.

Unwanted guest on East B Street.

Threats on South Camas Avenue.

JANUARY 18

Unwanted guest on North Track Road.

JANUARY 19

Assault on South Naches Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Trespassing on West First Street.

Assault on East Second Street.

JANUARY 20

Vehicle theft on West Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on West First Street.

Shots fired on South Naches Avenue.

Suicidal person on East B Street.

JANUARY 21

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Recovered stolen property on Southpark Drive at South Wasco Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JANUARY 15

Vehicle prowl on Smith Road at Schooley Road, Zillah.

Vehicle theft on Price Road, Outlook.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Parker.

Recovered stolen property on Lowry Road at Isaacs Road, Outlook.

Burglary on Chute Road, Outlook.

JANUARY 16

Malicious mischief on Chaffee Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on South Street, Mabton.

Animal bite on Harrison Road, Sunnyside.

Public service on Barnhill Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Liberty Road, Granger.

Harassment on Fountain Boulevard, Zillah.

Trespassing on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

JANUARY 17

Non-injury crash on North Forsell Road at Stover Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Gulden Road at State Highway 22, Mabton.

Injury crash on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Traffic offense on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Suspicious circumstance on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Overdose on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

JANUARY 18

Non-injury crash on Midvale Road, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on Factory Road at Bethany Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Cornue Road, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Fire investigation on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Found property on Swan Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Plath Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Found property on Hudson Road, Outlook.

JANUARY 19

Unwanted guest on South Emerald Road at Murray Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Ogle Road, Grandview.

Threats on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Mohar Road, Grandview.

Shots fired on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

JANUARY 20

Vehicle theft on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Sandy Lane, Sunnyside.

Assault on High School Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Falcon Ridge Road, Zillah.

Traffic offense on East Euclid Road at Bus Road, Mabton.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

JANUARY 21

Suspicious circumstance on North Price Road, Outlook.

Hit-and-run crash on Grandview Pavement Road.

Unknown crash on Dekker Road at Independence Road.

Non-injury crash on Duck Meadow Lane at Bus Road, Mabton.

Livestock incident on Arrowsmith Road at Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway at Lombard.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road at Nichols Road, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway at Dekker, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley.

Livestock incident on Liberty Road at Snyder Road, Grandview.

Found property on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on North County Line Road, Grandview.

JANUARY 22

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Thorp Road.

ZILLAH POLICE

JANUARY 15

Theft on Vintage Valley Parkway.

JANUARY 16

Hit-and-run crash on Second Avenue.

Harassment on Cutler Way.

JANUARY 18

Suspicious circumstance on Roza Drive.

JANUARY 19

Custodial interview on Zillah West Road.

JANUARY 20

Suspicious circumstance on Zillah West Road.

JANUARY 21

Theft on Seventh Street.