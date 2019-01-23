Port to review engineer’s reports

— The Port of Grandview Commissioners will conduct a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Port’s office, 1313 W. Wine Country Road, Suite #101.

The commissioners will receive the Port engineer’s recommendations to award a contract for the construction of water and sewer lines in the Puterbaugh Business Park.

The commissioners will also approve utility easements on the Byam Business Park and convene in an executive session to consider property matters as allowed under RCW 42.30.110 (1).