Port District adds new property to portfolio

— The Port of Sunnyside finalized a purchase of a four-and-one half acre parcel, an office building and existing truss manufacturing facility from Swineharts for $560,000 and is maintaining a lease with Truss Way, the current company leasing the property.

The Port owned the previously owned property located at 525 E. South Hill Road and was the agency that originally sold it to the Swineharts, the same family business that also owns Bi-Rite Lumber.

They contacted the Port to inquire if there was any interest of purchasing back the property and negotiations soon commenced.

“The reason why we liked it was because of its location in the Port District. It has rail access to the property, and it also has a wastewater line that goes to our wastewater plant,” said Port of Sunnyside Executive Director Jay Hester.

The rental property is deemed turnkey by the Port, which makes it attractive for additional companies seeking land purchase alternatives as the price for local properties and infrastructure continue to increase.

The addition of the new property brings the total number of leases owned and managed by the Port to eight, which includes two rail spurs in the Midvale Industrial Park. The Port owns and operates about 400 acres of property.

Another recent Port accomplishment was the recruitment and land sale that brought Ostrom’s Mushroom, a 90-year old mushroom company from Lacey, along with the creation of 200 local jobs, to town.

“We’re blessed here because we have open ground and availability of location to all these destinations. I’m excited and hope that some of the west side bleed will come here,” Hester expressed. “People trying to relocate companies because of the cost of labor, the cost of living, and we can benefit from that, it’s definitely a win for us.”