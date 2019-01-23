Credit: Valley Theatre Company
PERFECT VALENTINE FARE - The cast of the Valley Theater production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is preparing for opening night Feb. 15, at the Prosser Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave. The musical comedy revue runs Feb. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 is a 2:30 p.m. matinee. For tickets call 509-786-2180.
PROSSER — The cast of the Valley Theater production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is preparing for opening night Feb. 15, at the Prosser Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.
