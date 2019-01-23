YAKIMA — The talent acquisition team at Virginia Mason Memorial is hosting an open house for job applicants to fill a number of available positions at the hospital and its outpatient clinics.
Specifically, Virginia Mason Memorial is looking for ultrasound technicians, physical therapists, occupational therapists and registered nurses.
The open house will be between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, at the single-story brick building on 28th Avenue just east of the hospital.
For more information, please call 509-575-8085 or email amykubishta@yvmh.org.
