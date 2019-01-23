Local students study lessons of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life

— Monday as most people enjoyed a day away from work, marches took place in cities across the nation to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his message of peace and love.

For local middle school students, the reflection on the life and times of Martin Luther King Jr. took place during class time, and as a part of their history lessons, Harrison Middle School teacher Jessica Sarmiento explained.

“We’re getting ready to start studying the Civil War, so talking about the Civil Rights movement puts us on track to see how past history impacted current events,” she said.

For her students, just talking about the hard life of King was difficult, like eighth grader Karizma Fuente, who was upset that King wasn’t able to play with his best friend.

“The best friend was white, and, in the south, white children did not play with black children,” said Fuente.

“When his house was bombed, one was arrested,” said Yajaira Garcia.

“I don’t think that is ok,” she added.

Sierra Middle School students also had MLK Jr. lessons during their advisory classes last week.

“All students have advisory every Wednesday at SVMS. This lesson included discussion about what students already knew (or thought they knew) about MLK Jr.,” said middle school Assistant Principal Tyler Rice.

“The students also watched a short video about MLK Jr., and took an online quiz game called Kahoot,” he said.

The lesson ended with students discussing things they could do on Monday to serve their community and honor MLK Jr.,” Rice said.

Today, the message for societal change is being seen at women’s marches, where participants are seeking justice, equality and fairness.