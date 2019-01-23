Local manager advanced

SUNNYSIDE — Yakima Federal Savings and Loan had promoted Johnny Prado, Sunnyside branch assistant manager, to Prosser branch manager as of Feb. 28.
He replaces Terri Perkins, who is retiring from the Prosser bank.
Prado, with 10 years of experience at the banking facility, was also promoted to assistant secretary on the bank management team.
