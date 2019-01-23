Legendary jockey remembered Knowles one of several with area ties

— Once a place filled with action, SunnyGrand was a place bustling with horses, cars and rodeo action.

Located halfway between Sunnyside and Grandview, people flocked to the stables, rodeo grounds and race track.

There was a small population that lived there, too.

Among them were current Grandview City Councilman Gaylord Brewer and the McMeans brothers — Bobby, Wayne and Bill.

Brewer said there was one other young man among them… one who would grow to be a legendary horse jockey — Lennie Knowles, who died from cancer in 1991 at the age of 56.

“All of us who lived there were poor,” Brewer said, noting his family lived in the ticket booth, while the Knowles family lived in a trailer on one side and the family of Pepper Porter, another jockey, lived in the trailer to the other side.

“Lennie, I don’t think, went to school… you only had to attend until 16 then,” Brewer said.

The kids who did attend school went to Grandview, he said.

Lennie was five years older than the then pre-teen Brewer.

“I’d watch Lennie and Pepper work the horses… they’d gallop them and hung out there,” Brewer recalled.

The boys also organized what he referred to as “little rodeos.”

When describing the interactions, Brewer said, “He (Lennie) wasn’t a real loud kid. He also wasn’t as ‘tiny’ as a lot of jockeys.”

Because Lennie wasn’t as small as he thinks of when he thinks of jockeys, Brewer said he had no idea the childhood friend would be such a success later in life.

Lennie grew to become a four-time Longacres (Seattle) riding champion.

In the 1960s and 70s, he was the race track’s top jockey, capturing titles in 1965, 1967, 1968 and 1972. He won 55 stakes races at the track, placing him third among Longacres’ all-time winners.

Knowles was ranked among the top 20 riders in the nation by wins three times. In 1964, he was eighth with 225 wins, in 1966, he was ranked 19th with 205 wins and in 1967, he was 18th with 207 wins.

He first retired from riding in 1978 and became the manager of the Longacres jockeys’ quarters. He later made a brief comeback in 1982, winning his last stakes race at Longacres that year aboard Flamme in the Luella G. Handicap. He was named Comeback Athlete of the Year.

“He played basketball with me, Wayne, Bobby and Bill (McMeans), who all were successful in rodeo,” Brewer said.

The Brewer family moved from SunnyGrand, Pepper’s family moved to California and Lennie became a memory.

That was until Brewer read a newspaper, seeing Lennie was successful at riding horses.

“I never saw him again,” Brewer said.

Not too long ago, he began thinking about some of the Lower Valley’s most successful athletes, and that triggered Brewer’s memories of Knowles.

He said the area should be proud to have been home to so many successful jockeys. Hailing from or having connections to the area are Gary, Joe, Russell and Vicky Baze, and Basil James.

The Baze family is most notable, given Joe’s induction into the Sunnyside High School Wall of Fame and Gary’s recent induction into the Central Washington Sports Hall of Fame.

Basil James was also a Sunnyside native, who started as an apprentice rider at the age of 16.

All four Bazes and James, as well as Knowles are Washington Racing Hall of Fame jockeys.

Brewer thinks Knowles would be a good selection for the Central Washington Sports Hall of Fame, which is largely sponsored by the Yakima Herald-Republic.

That newspaper has a nomination committee, which accepts names for consideration.