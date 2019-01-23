Laverman, Chad Den Boer tapped top firefighters

— After surviving two retirement parties within the span of three weeks, Cpt. Ed Laverman marked the close of his 50 years of Sunnyside Fire Department service earning one of the department’s top honors, the Firefighter of the Year award.

Laverman, who began his volunteer career in the late 1960s, shared top honors with paid firefighter, Cpt. Chad Den Boer.

“We also named Ed Division Chief Emeritus in recognition of his years of service to the community,” said Fire Chief Ken Anderson.

Chief Anderson, who joined the department in May 2018, applauded the members, staff and families of the Sunnyside Fire Department for its many successes.

“Last year the firefighters answered 2,600 calls, “…a more than 300-call increase from the previous year,” he said.

Anderson said that fire losses were at an all-time low in 2018, and the city’s ambulance service is being requested from more and more communities throughout the Lower Yakima Valley.

“It is the unwavering time commitment, teamwork, family sacrifice and collective effort, and innate desire of each member to selflessly service the greater good that makes the Sunnyside Fire Department great and increasingly able to adapt to the needs of the community it serves,” Anderson said.

Also announced at the banquet on Jan. 12 at El Valle Restaurant were the new officers of the Volunteer Firefighters Association.

David Timmermans will be president, James Woodworth is vice president and secretary/treasurer is Stephanie Honey-Morrow. All are volunteer firefighters in service to the Sunnyside department.



Five, 10, 15 and 20 years of service recognition went to the following:

Five-year honors went to firefighters Justin Rico, Stephanie Honey-Morrow, and firefighter/paramedics Tucker Walker and Alejandro Barrera;

The 10-year honors went to firefighter Santos Benavidez, firefighter/paramedic Sean Glasser, Lt. Chad Werkhoven and Cpt. Antonio Castillo.

Firefighter David Timmermans was honored for 15 years of continuous service, and Lt. Aron Hunsaker and Battalion Chief Bill Harris were recognized for 20 years of service.

Top 2018 Responder accolades were given to Firefighter Miguel Barrios, with runner-up honors given to Laverman, Lt. Alan Van Beek and Hunsaker.