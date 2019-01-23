Lady Vikings hold steady in win

— The Lady Vikings charged out to a 14-3 first quarter lead over the Lady Knights and held fast over the next three quarters to defeat their conference rival at home 45-41 Thursday night.

“You come out and build a good lead 14 to 3 and that’s one thing this team has done all year. We come out strong in the first quarter,” MHS Head Coach Chris McCallum said. “I felt we fell into a little bit of a trap tonight… I kind of think we went to sleep for a little bit during those three quarters.”

Mabton High School (7-2, EWAC and 12-4, overall) went on an 8-0 run as Walla Walla Valley Academy (5-4, EWAC and 5-7, overall) could not overcome the backcourt tandem of MHS juniors Astrid Galarza and Kassandra Hernandez.

The two players combined for 23 points. Galarza also had 10 steals in the game which led to fast break points.

“One of us had to get it started and play for the girl next to you,” Galarza expressed. “As a team, we have to find a way for all of us to get going.”

Walla Walla Valley Academy was led by senior Gabrielle Browning, who led all scorers with 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Lady Knights could not keep up with Mabton’s athleticism.

“When you’re on the bench, it’s a different perspective. You see the whole court,” explained Hernandez. “We have a lot to work on in our next practice… We have to come to practice like we want to win… we want to get better and we want to go places.”

The Lady Vikings perimeter shooting was a rough one. Coming off a tough road loss against Tri Cities Prep last Tuesday, Mabton shot 5 of 23 from three-point range and 17 for 55 field goals.

“Kassandra hit some big shots for us tonight when we needed them most,” McCallum added.