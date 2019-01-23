Key Club meets half its goal in Freeze Out

— It’s a familiar sight at this time of year, a group of teens standing at the corner of East Edison Avenue and South Sixth Street.

That group consists of Key Club members from Sunnyside High School, working toward the goal of raising money for a non-profit organization.

This year, and the past four, the money raised in the annual “Freeze Out” is going to Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services.

“They are changing their name to The Lighthouse,” Key Club advisor Peg Riggers-Collins noted.

The goal was to raise $1,000 last Friday. But the rain hampered things a little and about $500 was raised.

“It was raining so hard our money was dripping wet,” Riggers-Collins said.

The club isn’t giving up. It will be planning another go-around… this time in the spring.

“We will call it Spring Thaw,” Riggers-Collins said.

Key Club each month works on two community service projects, raising funds for different organizations and getting out into the community.

The night after the Freeze Out, the club was selling bottled water so it could send proceeds to Africa for water well projects, Riggers-Collins said.

The Freeze Out started long before she became advisor, benefitting different organizations.

Riggers-Collins said Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services has been the beneficiary for five years.

As for the Spring Thaw event, she believes it will take place in March or April.

“I guide them… the students put in the work,” Riggers-Collins said, noting the students will set the date.

She is proud of the motivated students, stating, “There are a lot of groups in the community working to make Sunnyside a positive place.”