Get to know... Rochelle Gomez

Age: 15
Spouse: None
Children: None
Occupation and place of work: Student, Key Club member at Sunnyside High School
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Everyone helps out and is kind to each other.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A pediatrician.
First job I ever had was: Student.
The most famous person I’ve met is: None yet.
The best gift I ever received was: Kindness.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Be yourself and don’t care what anyone else thinks.
My favorite food is: Pizza.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: The Key Club Freeze Out last Friday.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: I would like to see someone in need receive what they can’t afford.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Barack Obama.
I’d love to learn how to: Go skiing!
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: East Coast, New York.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Playing the clarinet.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling, I’d like to see the Vatican.
The one word that best describes me is: Funny.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Be more kind to others.
