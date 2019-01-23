Get to know... Rochelle Gomez NEIGHBORS

Age: 15

Spouse: None

Children: None

Occupation and place of work: Student, Key Club member at Sunnyside High School

Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Everyone helps out and is kind to each other.

When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A pediatrician.

First job I ever had was: Student.

The most famous person I’ve met is: None yet.

The best gift I ever received was: Kindness.

The best piece of advice I ever received was: Be yourself and don’t care what anyone else thinks.

My favorite food is: Pizza.

One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: The Key Club Freeze Out last Friday.

If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: I would like to see someone in need receive what they can’t afford.

The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Barack Obama.

I’d love to learn how to: Go skiing!

The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: East Coast, New York.

My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Playing the clarinet.

If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling, I’d like to see the Vatican.

The one word that best describes me is: Funny.

If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Be more kind to others.