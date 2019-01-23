Candidates sought for art commission

SUNNYSIDE — Persons interested in promoting public art in the community are encouraged to apply for vacancies on the city’s Arts Commission.
The seven-member board currently has three vacancies, including a high school representative.
Interested persons should have an interest in public art, cultural activities, including music and the dramatic arts, as well as an interest in cultural education within the community.
Applications are available on the city website at www.sunnyside-wa.gov. Deadline is Feb. 1.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment