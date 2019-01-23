Candidates sought for art commission

— Persons interested in promoting public art in the community are encouraged to apply for vacancies on the city’s Arts Commission.

The seven-member board currently has three vacancies, including a high school representative.

Interested persons should have an interest in public art, cultural activities, including music and the dramatic arts, as well as an interest in cultural education within the community.

Applications are available on the city website at www.sunnyside-wa.gov. Deadline is Feb. 1.