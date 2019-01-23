Business startup tips offered

— A seminar for people seeking to start up their own business takes place from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the RCDR incubator, 22 S. Third Ave.

The seminar “How to start up your own business” is designed for new and emerging businesses or entrepreneurs who need to know the basics of how a business is started.

Participants will learn about paperwork, licenses and other items that are necessary and required to start up their business.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling 509-453-5133.