Building codes hinder ‘tiny house’ prospects

— There is work to be done, and easing of building codes and ordinances, if tiny houses are to be constructed locally.

Although a project provided grant money from Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) was completed in Yakima, many of the lessons from that project can be applied in Sunnyside, according to YVCOG Executive Director Larry Mattson.

He presented findings to the City Council on Jan. 14.

The pilot project revealed there are building codes that make projects more expensive than originally thought.

Two tiny houses were constructed on a church parking lot, Mattson said. The project coordinator wanted to construct as many as 24 to help the homeless population, believing each home would cost about $10,000.

The applicant, said Mattson, also hoped to rely on volunteer labor.

The actual cost for each of the homes was more than $50,000, he said, noting that amount exceeded the grant funding.

“The main driver of cost was building codes,” Mattson said.

The structures had to be stick-built, have a foundation and full plumbing. They also had to be connected to municipal utilities, he said.

There are other jurisdictions that waive connection fees to address affordable housing needs, Mattson said.

If the city of Sunnyside was to explore the possibility of allowing construction of tiny homes for the homeless or to meet affordable housing needs, Mattson said the Association of Washington Cities has a guide available.

The city, like many others, adheres to international and state building codes, he noted.

“That’s important,” Mattson said.

He was at the meeting because, as Mayor Julia Hart stated, the City Council is attempting to be proactive. The council wanted to address the topic and find out what is needed in case a resident wanted a tiny house constructed within city limits.

“Model tiny houses are on display at Valley Manufactured Housing,” Hart said, adding she learned codes within Sunnyside prohibit homes constructed locally to be housed onto area properties.

“The size of these houses aren’t terribly big… how many square feet are they?” she asked Mattson.

The homes in the pilot project are just 200 square feet with a bathroom/kitchen area and a loft for sleeping quarters.

Hart said homes that size might be used for many different purposes, but she believes a local women’s shelter would benefit from such accommodations. That shelter, The Lighthouse, is outgrowing its current space, she said.