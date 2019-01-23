4th graders demonstrate colorful message

— “I’m out here today to get 100 honks for Martin Luther King, Jr.… because he changed the rights for Black people… it’s important because it’s not fair for people to be treated wrong.” — Washington Elementary fourth grade student Kaylia Maltos

Five classrooms of fourth grade students from Washington Elementary took to the sidewalk with their traditional message of equality for all people of color as vehicles honked with support last Friday morning in front of the Sunnyside School Administration Building on Sixth Street.

“Today is pretty much an introduction to February and Black History month. We’re going to be doing a lot of informative rights assignments not just connected to Martin Luther King but other Black American legends,” stated Teacher Carla Bunkelman. “This is a day to for us to remember and reflect upon what he has done, not only for Black Americans but for all Americans.”

More than 100 students demonstrated their unity and annual message for civil rights, a class program that began in the 90’s.

The junior demonstrators showed off their harmonious signs and banners, commemorating King’s Jan. 15 birthday, and Monday’s observed holiday, with an enthusiastic horn of approval from downtown motorists.

“We’re out here to celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday… “We’re having everyone honk and trying to get 100 honks to remember Martin Luther King,” Tye Bayley said. “He made Whites and Blacks come together. And, I also think Rosa Parks helped a lot too because she made the bus break up… I don’t think it’s right to separate Blacks and Whites.”

Shortly after 10 a.m., students marched out from the classroom single file as Bunkelman led the delegation west on Lincoln Avenue and around to Sixth Street. Kids lined both sides of the street and urged on commuters to acknowledge their theme of interactive learning.

“He made Blacks and Whites come together and made things not be segregated,” Bethany Thornton explained. “Now, it doesn’t matter what color our skin is, and we can always learn.”