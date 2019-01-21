Students stand in as servers

— Mr. Sunnyside candidates will be standing in as servers at the Sunnyside McDonald’s restaurant from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The young men will be taking and delivering orders to help raise awareness and money for children’s healthcare needs by participating in the Children’s Miracle Network/ Youthworks pageant.

The funds will be donated to Children’s Village and Virginia Mason Memorial.

The Mr. SHS event takes place March 23, at the high school auditorium.