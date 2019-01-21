Mabton seventh at Mid Valley Classic

— The Vikings placed seventh at the annual Mid Valley Classic, claiming 61.5 team points with two champions and a fourth-place medalist.

Freshman George Trujillo won the 132-pound title after defeating Sunnyside JV grappler Marcus Trujillo in the championship round via a 12-2 major decision.

The other titlist was junior Jesus Mata at 285 pounds. He pinned Luke Crippen of Naches in the championship round.

Angel Velasquez (182 lbs.) earned fourth place.