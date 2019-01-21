Mabton man nominated to naval academy

— David Jimenez of Mabton has received a nomination from Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) to attend U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

The nominations followed an interview process that included Rep. Newhouse’s military academy advisory board.

Jimenez, a graduate of Sunnyside High School, is currently attending Stanford University. He is the son of Jose and Maria Jimenez of Mabton.

Newhouse said the final determination for admittance will be made by the respective academies.

If chosen, Jimenez will be committed to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.