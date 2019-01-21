Mabton girls 10th in Grandview

— At the Grandview Girls Invite, the Mabton Vikings were 10th with 44 team points.

Reyna Huecias clinched the 170-pound title with a pin in 1:28 against Othello’s Kaitlyn Goodman.

Lorena Sanchez earned fourth in the 110-pound weight class and the only other Lady Viking to compete was Keyden Espinoza at 100 pounds.