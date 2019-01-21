Mabton girls 10th in Grandview

GRANDVIEW — At the Grandview Girls Invite, the Mabton Vikings were 10th with 44 team points.
Reyna Huecias clinched the 170-pound title with a pin in 1:28 against Othello’s Kaitlyn Goodman.
Lorena Sanchez earned fourth in the 110-pound weight class and the only other Lady Viking to compete was Keyden Espinoza at 100 pounds.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment