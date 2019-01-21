Bruce John Moore was born Nov. 1, 1953 in Sunnyside to Benjamin Cook and Mary Louise Moore.

He died January 10, 2019 in his home at Sun Terrace, Prosser.

Bruce, the second of seven children, was active in scouting, achieving the rank of Eagle in 1971. He spent that summer as the Director of the Nature Department at Camp Fife, Goose Prairie, on Chinook Pass.

Bruce graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1972 and from Washington State University in 1977.

Summers during college Bruce worked for the U.S. Forest Service as part of an elite Helitack, primary fire suppression team. He continued that work until he broke his back badly when the helicopter in which he was riding was forced to crash land on the shoulder of Mt. Adams in the summer of 1979.

Bruce loved to read books and to write short stories. He had several stories in progress at the time of his death. His other great passion was his faith which endured through the many challenges and disappointments life brought his way.

Bruce was preceded in death by his three brothers: Richard and Roger in Dec. 1956 and Earl in Jan. 1957; and by both parents: Mary Louise in 2003 and Benjamin Cook in 2016.

He is survived by his twin brother Ben Moore, and sisters Marjory Ray and Patty Arnold, six nephews, four nieces, and nine great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sunnyside, with inurnment to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Bruce’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.