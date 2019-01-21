Broersma named to corporation

— City Councilman Dean Broersma was elected president of the Sunnyside Industrial Development Corporation, replacing Port Commissioner Tyler Schilperoort.

Schilperoort was elected as vice president of the SIDC during the Jan. 14 meeting at the Law and Justice Center.

Port Commissioner Arnold Martin was re-elected as the corporation secretary.

The SIDC meetings take place once a year to elect officers. The development group meets as needed to approve industrial funding situations.

Its members are comprised of the Port of Sunnyside Commissioners and the City Council.