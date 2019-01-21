Albertina "Tina" Cortez, 52 of Sunnyside, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

She was born March 6, 1966 in Lu Grulla, Texas.

She loved to dance and spend time with her family, Tina was truly an Angel on Earth.

She is survived by her loving sisters; Alicia Cortez, Clara Sanchez, Yolanda Cruz (Rudy Sr.), Janie Vidaurri (Roy Sr.), and Diane Marsch, her brothers; George Cortez and Hernan Cortez Jr. (Dominga) as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Arnulfo Cortez and Arturo Cortez, her Father, Hernan Cortez, and her Mother, Guadalupe Longoria Cortez.

All services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.