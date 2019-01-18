Virgil Bentley, 94, of Lewiston, Idaho and formerly of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston due to age related causes.

Virgil was born Aug. 20, 1924, in Greenup, Kan., to Albert and Tempe (Biggs) Bentley. He attended Orofino High School and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science in education. He served in the U.S. Army 693 Field Artillery Battalion Battery C. in World War II in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1947.

On Aug. 26, 1955, he married Lucille McFadden in Lewiston. They were married until her death on Jan. 21, 1985. He married Wilma Link on May 4, 2004, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Virgil taught elementary school in Kamiah, Pomeroy and Granger for more than 30 years combined. He enjoyed fishing, camping, thrifting, playing a variety of instruments and satisfying his sweet tooth.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Wilma Bentley of Kamiah; daughter, Barbara Bentley of Ocean Park, sons Kellon (Shelly) Bentley of Ocean Park, and Jeffrey Bentley of Lewiston; stepdaughter, Melony (Lance) McRoberts of Lewiston; granddaughters, Samantha Bentley of Sunnyside, Amanda Wickstrom of Vancouver, and Abigail Bentley of Ocean Park; step-grandchildren, Jordan Ragan of Lewiston, Logan and Megan McRoberts of Lewiston and great-grandchildren, David Joseph and Avery Lynn Rivera of Sunnyside.

He was preceded in death by his son Kevin Bentley; wife Lucille Bentley; three brothers and four sisters.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Donations may be given to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 307 Sunnyside, WA 98944.