Raymond C. James, 83, Wapato, died Jan. 15, 2019, in Yakima.

He was born April 5, 1935 in Tacoma.

Viewing was held Thursday at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Burial was held at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, Jan. 18.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.