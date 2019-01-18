Joe L. Holestine, 74, Mabton, died Jan. 16, 2019, in Sunnyside.
HE was born Feb. 13, 1944 in Prosser.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Mon day, Jan. 21, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home, in Sunnyside.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery in Prosser.
Those wishing to sign Joe’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
