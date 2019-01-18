Former Lower Valley resident Deborah Ann Roberts, 62, of Richland, died Jan. 8, 2013 in Richland.

She was born Feb. 23, 1956 in Spokane.

A celebration of life potluck service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland.

Those attending are asked to bring Debbie’s favorite dish. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, in Sunnyside.

