Former Lower Valley resident Deborah Ann Roberts, 62, of Richland, died Jan. 8, 2013 in Richland.
She was born Feb. 23, 1956 in Spokane.
A celebration of life potluck service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland.
Those attending are asked to bring Debbie’s favorite dish. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Deborah’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
