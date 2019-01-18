Annual Women’s March Saturday

— Drivers will find sections of some of the City’s streets temporarily closed Saturday, Jan. 19, for the 2019 Women’s March, which begins at noon on and is expected to conclude at 2:00 pm.

The annual walk, organized by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Yakima, will begin at the church, 225 N. Second St., proceed south on Second Street and east on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The walk will then head south on8th Street, west on Yakima Avenue, then south onto Third Street. It will end at Millennium Plaza.

Organizers anticipate approximately 1,500 participants.