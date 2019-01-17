As of Thursday, January 17, 2019
Victor Martinez, 82, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 15, 2019 in Sunnyside.
He was born June 28, 1936 in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Condolences can be sent at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment