Columbia River Circuit Rodeo Results

YAKIMA — The RAM Columbia River Circuit (CRC) Finals Rodeo was held at the Yakima SunDome January 11-13th
The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls in each of the seven Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) competed in the three-day event with a total prize money of $144,790.
Each contestant was vying for a chance to go on to compete at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo at Kissimmee, Florida in March.
A complete list of the contestants and the results can be found at http:// http://www.prorodeo.com/prorodeo/rodeo/rodeo-results/2019-rodeo-results
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment