Columbia River Circuit Rodeo Results

— The RAM Columbia River Circuit (CRC) Finals Rodeo was held at the Yakima SunDome January 11-13th

The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls in each of the seven Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) competed in the three-day event with a total prize money of $144,790.

Each contestant was vying for a chance to go on to compete at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo at Kissimmee, Florida in March.

A complete list of the contestants and the results can be found at http:// http://www.prorodeo.com/prorodeo/rodeo/rodeo-results/2019-rodeo-results