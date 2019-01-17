Chiropractor now accepting patients

— There’s a new chiropractor in town, and the office is open.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, J.R. Camacho, owner of Camacho Chiropractic and Sports Medicine at 105 E. Second St., opened his doors to the community.

Camacho said he grew up in the community, attending local schools and graduating from Grandview High School in 2006.

“I moved away at 18,” he said, noting he went to Washington State University to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. He earned a Master’s in sports medicine at University of Western States, as well as a doctorate in chiropractic.

Camacho said he’s lived in larger cities like Pullman and Portland but wanted to return to Grandview when he completed his education.

“I loved the people and the pace of life,” he said.

The chiropractor has several goals, including bridging a gap in the Latino community.

“I want to develop a relationship with Grandview High School,” Camacho said, noting he’d like to work with the student athletes.

Working with students extends to his getting involved with Xtra Mile Student Center, serving as a positive role model there.

“I’m really excited about that,” Camacho said.

He developed his interest in sports medicine after suffering an injury while playing baseball in college.

Because he believes in staying healthy and fit, he has hopes of getting “people moving.”

He said people who are in pain won’t stay active, but activity is necessary to prevent and/or control diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

“An adjustment can help reduce pain,” Camacho said, noting reducing pain can precipitate physical activity.

To schedule an appointment, call 509-402-9020.