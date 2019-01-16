Youth drop begins

— The youth-drop in program for persons 6 to 18 years old takes place Mondays through Thursdays at the Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.

Hours are 2:30-5 p.m.

In addition to tutoring, the participants have use of the gymnasium and game rooms. The annual program fee is $10 ($20 per non-city resident).

Call 509-882-9219 regarding registration. A parent signature is required.