Youth drop begins

GRANDVIEW — The youth-drop in program for persons 6 to 18 years old takes place Mondays through Thursdays at the Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
Hours are 2:30-5 p.m.
In addition to tutoring, the participants have use of the gymnasium and game rooms. The annual program fee is $10 ($20 per non-city resident).
Call 509-882-9219 regarding registration. A parent signature is required.
