Undergraduate funds available

PROSSER — More than $30,000 scholarships are being offered by the Washington Wine Foundation for undergraduate and post graduate students studying viticulture, enology or related disciplines.
Available are the Horse Heaven Hills Wine Growers, Walter J. Clore and Foundation Fund.
Applications are due Friday, March 29.
Applications are available at www.washingtonwinefoundation .org.
