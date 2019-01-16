Snowy tree tops

Photo by Karen Zackula
Driving through White Pass, sun was up, snow was out, and the roads were clear last Thursday.
As of Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Driving through White Pass, sun was up, snow was out, and the roads were clear last Thursday.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment