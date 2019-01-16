Sleigh Day at the Gap

UNION GAP — Sleigh rides if there is snow or hayrides if no snow shows will be featured from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, 4508 Main St., Union Gap.
The event will include members of the Horse and Harness group. There will be a donation of $5 to help the group sponsor for other horse events and rides throughout the county.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment