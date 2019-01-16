Rotary scholarship offered

YAKIMA — The Mollie Davis Scholarship program applications are now open to all Yakima Valley seniors.
The program, administered by the Yakima Rotary Trust, wards up to $7,500 per year and as much as $30,000 overall toward earning a bachelor’s degree and as much as $3,000 per year toward an associate degree.
The scholarships are renewable.
Seniors may check with their school counselor for applications or email yakimarotarytrust.org/new-mary-monroe-davis-scholarship.
Scholarship applications are due Feb. 22.
