Relational trust empowers Grizzlies to roar with academic success

— Sunnyside High School’s academic foundation is built upon relational trust which connects the Grizzly roar of achievement with community-wide support in creating high standards within and beyond the classroom.

“Our foundation at the school is what we call relational trust and that’s the belief,” SHS Principal Ryan Maxwell described. “There’s three parts to relational trust the way we define it. One, you have something to offer kids. Two, you have the time. And three, you care about them. That’s the foundation.”

Built upon the relational trust groundwork is academic press, which is the belief kids can achieve high standards combined with social support to balance the scholastic bond.

“We say, ‘We’re going to have high standards. We’re going to help you reach them because we have a very high bar. But to do that, we must have equal support and based on that foundation of trust.’ So, that’s what everything at our school is based on,” stated Maxwell.

The conceptual framework of philosophical beliefs at the campus were instilled prior to the development of student programs that reinforce this shared vision and strengthens their learning environment.

“Our enrollment has gotten bigger, especially our freshman class is really large, and my class as well… The commons are super busy and it’s more like a socializing atmosphere,” acknowledged SHS ASB President Ashlee Maldonado. “I have things for fifth period and so, I just got out my computer and started working on that. Any little time I can get during the day to finish my work is great and it really adds up.”

Over the past decade, the graduation rate at SHS has dramatically climbed from a solid under-performing letter D- grade to an A- of high standard excellence with room for continued success.

“Below a C+ is not good enough… it won’t get you into college or be prepared for the work force or anything else,” said Maxwell. “We’re going to hold you to high standards C+, and at the same time, we’re going to give you time to get help from teachers.”

Students that do not possess a C+ are automatically enrolled into “Grizzly Time,” which is a 20-minute study program attached to their third period. For freshman and sophomores, students proceed to their upcoming teacher for academic help. Classmates who meet the C+ requirement go directly to their 50-minute lunch after second period. The campus at lunch is always closed for all underclass students.

Once the 9th and 10th grade students have received additional academic time, they continue on to their 30-minute lunch. Both groups of students meet back at their third period class for instruction.

“What is special about here, this is for all kids, and we provide that same support in terms of all kids and the ones who need more get more,” Maxwell confirmed.

For upperclass juniors and seniors, who require additional study support, they remain in their third period class for “Grizzly Time.”

Students that exceed the academic standard, head to lunch. Some of those high achieving students possess the ability to earn off campus time. There are three stipulations students must attain weekly.

First, C+ in all classes, all 11th and 12th grade students must have a minimum of 90 percent average period attendance and cleanliness factor of picking up after themselves the week before. Once those requirements have been met, they are eligible for open campus the following week.

After the 20-minute, extra study session, students are dismissed for lunch with everyone meeting back at their fourth period classroom.

“The more opportunities we have for our students, the more we can help them be successful here. And, we’ve been very fortunate here in Sunnyside that our community supports our school,” exclaimed Maxwell.