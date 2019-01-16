Public Record

Sunnyside municipal court

JUDGE STEVEN MICHELS

JANUARY 8, 2019

MITIGATION Hearings

Jose Jimenez Jimenez, dob: 5/4/89; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.

Eric Santiago Martinez, dob: 3/7/00; operation without headlights when required. Fined $136.

Javier Rangel, dob: 4/23/97; operating motor vehicle with out insurance, Failed to Appear. Fined $550.

Luis Enrique Salazar, dob: 8/20/80; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250; headlamp violations, dismissed.

Raul Solis, dob: 12/13/72; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed; vehicle not valid/improper, fined $136.

Marquita Rochelle Damato, dob: 2/16/68; operating motor vehicle without insurance, Fined $550. Failure to renew expired registration, $228. Failure to appear.

Lindel Eugene Lafollette, dob: 1/10/58; operating motor vehicle without insurance, Fined $550. Failed to appear.

Dismissal hearing

Alfredo Reyes, dob: 1/28/98; Following too close. Failure to appear. Dismissed.

Arraignment

Monjonique Angelica Bible, dob: 12/14/92; third degree driving while licenses suspended. Failed to appear. Warrant $1,500 issued. Third degree theft. Failed to appear. Warrant $1,500 issued.

Oscar Guadalupe Cervantes-Garcia, dob; 12/12/85; no valid operator’s licenses without ID, amended to 46.20.015, Fined $550.

Cheryl Leilani Hopkins, dob:3/8/63; third degree theft, failed to appear. Warrant $2,500 issued.

Angelita Jones, dob: 5/6/88; third degree driving while license suspended, amended to 46.20.015, Fined $550.

William J. Mahaffy, dob: 5/29/34; public nuisance. Failed to appear. Dismissed.

Eric Santiago Martinez, dob: 3/7/00; no valid operator’s licenses without ID, amended to 46.20.015. Fined $550.

Saul Romero, dob: 5/20/85; two counts of three-degree theft. Failed to appear. Dismissed.

Leonardo Jose Tapia, dob: 8/21/00; no valid operator’s license without ID, amended to 46.20.015, fined $500.

Hugo Yepez Pozos, dob: 8/17/91; third degree driving while license suspended. Failed to appear. Warrant $2,500 issued.

Matthew Merjildo Covarrubio, dob: 4/21/95; obstruction law enforcement officer. Failed to appear. Warrant, $2,500 issued.

Marquita Rochelle Damato, dob: 2/16/68; driving while license suspended. Failed to appear. Warrant $2,500 issued.

Lindel Eugene LaFollette, dob: 1/10/58; third degree driving while license suspended, flip licenses plate violations/false registration violation. Failed to appear. Warrant $2,500.

Calixto Rivera, Jr., dob: 1/29/70; violation of harassment /No contact order. Failed to appear. Warrant $5,000 issued

Damian Bishop Shippentower, dob: 12/18/95; third degree theft. Failure to appear. Dismissed.

Pretrial confernece

Felipe Avila Moya, dob: 3/31/93; driving under influence, amended to negligent driving, first degree. 90 days suspended, fined $1,035.65.

Raul Betancourt Espinoza, dob: 6/21/86; driving under influence. Bench warrant.

Gerardo Buelvas Lupercio, dob: 7/30/80; harassment. Six-month Stipulated Order of compliance.

Juan Torres

Gomez, dob: 1/5/93; two counts of harassment /no contact order. Bench warrant.

Visente Gutierrez, dob: 4/27/55; fourth degree assault. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Jose Manuel Parra, dob: 1/3/85; third degree theft; six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Jose Valentin Valle, dob: 8/8/85; second degree criminal trespass. Dismissed.

Jose Mauricio Zuniga Tapia, dob: 10/20/89; fourth degree. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Probation Hearing

Raul Betancourt Espinoza, dob6/21/86; third degree driving while license suspended, operating vehicle without ignition interlock. Bench warrant.

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

January 14

Cheryl L. Hopkins, dob: 3/8/63; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Jose F. Garcia, dob: 1/5/81; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Abraham Carrazco, dob: 6/21/93; DOC contract – Sunnyside.

Aldo J. Magana, dob: 4/14/87; possession of stolen property.

Beatriz Carrillo, dob; 4/5/90; investigation.

January 13

Antonio Vargas Meza, dob: 6/7/57; driving under influence.

Justin L. Curtiss, sob: 4/28/85; criminal trespass.

Maribel Jalifi, dob: 2/17/73; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Clemente Rodriguez-Torres., dob: 12/4/85; driving with licenses suspended, fourth degree assault, reckless driving.

January 12

Abraham Cruz-Vega, dob:5/25/96; two counts of third-degree assault.

Jesus C. Ledesma, dob: 5/16/86; contempt of court.

Veronica M. Lujan, dob: 2/26/87; driving under influence.

Erminio J. Sanchez, dob: 6/19/77; reckless driving.

January 11

Guillermo Sarabia, dob: 6/28/83; residential burglary, possession of stolen property.

Ricardo Delara Jr., dob:5/24/84; driving under influence, hit and run, attended.

Gabriel Ramirez-Flores, dob: 4/13/75; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Silas C. Jasso, dob: 12/27/98; third degree domestic violence malicious mischief, resisting arrest, reckless driving.

January 10

Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jr., second degree theft, possession of s stolen motor vehicle, possession of drug.

Raymond L. Luther, dob: 4/23/88; drug paraphernalia violation, fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Grady M. Nutt, dob: 4/2/84; Milton Contract.

Edgar Salgado, dob: 2/3/93; disorderly conduct.

Simon Edwin Salgado, dob: 1/20/95; disorderly conduct.

Vanessa M. Brown, dob: 9/12/80; Sunnyside Court commitment.

January 9

Roma L. Francis, dob:1/6/71; reckless burning

Carla M. Riti, dob: 7/26/96; driving while license suspended.

Jose F. Garcia, dob: 1/5/81; Sunnyside Court commitment.

January 8

Santo Cortez-Bernal, dob: 11/13/80; driving while license suspended.

Jarrod J. Koehler, dob: 6/15/82; driving while license suspended.

january 7

Marliza A. Sanchez, dob: 1/30/81; fourth degree domestic vi0olence assault.

Alfredo D. Jr. Marin, dob: 3/2/96; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Stephanie L. Mathis, dob: 5/14/90; Hold for another agency.

Jordan T. Rivera, dob: 9/23/95; violation of a domestic violence protective order.

january 6

Omar M. Diaz-Alvarez, dob; 10/20/96; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Isidro Magana Huaracha, dob:5/15/87; driving without a valid operator’s license, without ID.

Jairo R. Cardenas., dob: 1/29/88; possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

January 5

Jesus N. Aguilar Jr., dob: 4/6/86; driving while license suspended, false statement to public servant.

Lorena U. Munoz, dob: 10/24/54; driving while license suspended.

Juan Zuniga, dob: 10/14/91; investigation.

Cheyenne R. Garza, dob: 1/16/92; false statement to a public servant.

Eric Martinez, dob: 3/7/00; driving with no valid operator license; without ID.

January 4

Arnold J. Benítez, dob: 4/9/92; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Juan C. Gonzalez, dob: 8/19/74; driving while license suspended.

Enrique J. Garza-Barriga, dob: 3/2/88; driving while license suspended, third degree theft, Department of Corrections contract/Sunnyside.

january 3

Joseph M. Doney, dob: 5/5/89; driving while license suspended.

Fire calls

January 14

Aid call to 500 block of Rouse Road.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Glade Road, Mabton.

Aid call to South 16th Street.

January 13

Aid call to the 500 block of Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to the 700 block of Nelson Road.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

January 12

Aid call the 2600 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

Aid call to the 100 block of North 16th Street. Aid call to the 800 block of West Grandview Avenue.

Motor vehicle accident with injury on Midvale Road.

Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.

Aid call to the 2400 block of Washout Road.

Aid call to the 1100 block of McClain Drive.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 900 block of Van Belle Road.

Aid call to the 900 block of E. Ida Belle Street.

January 11

Aid call to the 500 block of Main Street.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at the 4100 block of La Rue Road, Toppenish.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 300 block of North Sixth Street.

Aid call to the 100 block of South Ninth Street.

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at the 9000 block of State Route 241 Highway.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 900 block of Thornton Road.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

January 10

Aid call to the 1400 block of South Sixth Street.

Aid call to 300 block South Fifth Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of Taylor Street.

Aid call to the 1100 block of South 10th Street.

Aid call to the 400 block of Plank Road, Granger.

Aid call to the 1300 block of South Sixth Street.

Aid call to the 6000 block of Van Belle Road.

January 9

Aid call to the 300 block of E Third St.

Aid call to the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue.

Aid call to the 20 block of E. Street.

Aid call to the 500 block of Rose Street, Mabton.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Ave.

Aid call to the 900 block of South 10th St.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 2500 Midvale Road.

Aid call to the 1500 block of Harrison Avenue.

Aid call to the 200 block of Peterson Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

January 8

False alarm at the 600 block of Sixth Street.

False alarm at the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to 400 block of South Hill Road.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.

Aid call to the 700 block of South 11th Street.

Aid call to the 600 block of Concord Avenue.

Aid call to the 400 block of Cemetery Road.

Aid call to the 1300 block of Upland Drive.

January 7

Aid call to 1300 Alexander Extension Road.

Aid call to 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to E. Street.

Aid call to Wine Country Road.

Aid call to the 1500 block of East Franklin Avenue.

January 6

Motor vehicle accident, no injuries, Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to 400 block of Homer Street.

Aid call to 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 400 North Avenue.

Aid call to 400 block of South Hill Road.