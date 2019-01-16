Power bill going down

— Pacific Power customers will see lower rates as the company passes along federal tax savings this month. Following through on a pledge made when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act became law, the increase will be reflected on customers’ January bills.

Under the tax cut-related reduction, the average Washington residential customer using 1,200 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see a bill decrease of approximately 3 percent, from an average of $98.21 to an average of $95.32 per month after Jan.1, according to company officials.

“This was a pledge we made and were determined to keep,” Pacific Power’s Yakima Valley regional business manager Lori Froehlich said. “Whenever we can pass along savings to our customers, we do. In this case tax policy changes enabled us to reduce annual operating expenses.”