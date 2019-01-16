Credit: Pioneer Elementary School
Pioneer Elementary School December Students of the Month are, front row, from left to right: Jayden Sanchez, Zack Ross, Briseida Ramirez, Rodrigo Alvarez, Anthony Bermudez, Piper Moss, Samantha Gonzalez, Jose Ocampo, Lyra Ramirez and Zayden Ruelas; second row: Allison Garcia, Alejandro Campos, Mariah Mancilla, Karsen Hazzard, Emma Avalos, Eric Barron, Rosa Ruelas and Jaylynn Simmons; back row: Diego Ochoa, Natali Torres, Tim Lemos Palomarez, Lili Briones, Leo Zhu, Yahaira Gomez, Jacob Casio and Israel Martinez. Not pictured: Gabriel Farias, Jayden Sagal, Derek Ayala, Brayan Gutierez-Valles, Audrey Lara, Zecy Licona and Elizabeth Ramos.
Pioneer Elementary School December Students of the Month
