SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Wednesday, January 16 –Breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, January 17 – Breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks, strawberry uncrustable, or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, January 18 – Rolled breakfast taco, funnel cakes with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Monday, January 21 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.

Tuesday, January 22 – Breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, January 16 – Beef teriyaki dippers, brown rice, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, January 17 – Hawaiian pizza, lettuce, salad mix, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, January 18 – Sweet and sour chicken, whole grain brown rice, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Monday, January 21 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.

Tuesday, January 22 – Studentwich, creamy coleslaw, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Wednesday, January 16 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, January 17 – White bean and vegetable noodle casserole, cucumber with ranch, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, January 18 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Capri blend vegetables, peach crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Monday, January 21 – CLOSED. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.

Tuesday, January 22 – Broccoli fish bake, sliced cucumber with ranch dressing, banana, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Wednesday, January 16 – Breakfast sausage pizza, apple juice, strawberries, variety milk.

Thursday, January 17 – Mandarin oranges, apple juice, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Friday, January 18 – French toast, orange juice, sliced pears, variety milk.

Monday, January 21– MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.

Tuesday, January 22 – Assorted cereals, apple juice, sliced pears, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, January 16 – Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Thursday, January 17 – Taco soup, baby carrots, sliced pears, tortilla chips, variety milk.

Friday, January 18 – Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, corn, applesauce, variety milk.

Monday, January 21 – Breakfast sandwich, tater tots, cucumber slices, grapes, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 22 – Sloppy Joe on a bun, oven fries, pinto beans, fresh banana, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, January 16 –Hamburger, fries, tomato, lettuce fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, January 17 – Corn dog, baked bean, tomato, cauliflower, fruit, variety milk.

Friday, January 18 – Pepperoni rippers, salad, tomato, cookie, fruit, variety milk.

Monday, January 21 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.

Tuesday, January 22 – Chili, Fritos, cheese stick, cauliflower, cucumber, fruit, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Wednesday, January 16 – Ham, cheese and egg muffin, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 17 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 18 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.

Monday, January 21 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.

Tuesday, January 22 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, January 16 – Beef dippers, brown rice, broccoli with ranch, mini peppers, Mandarin oranges, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 17 – Chicken noodle soup, salad with ranch, peaches, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 18 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.

Monday, January 21 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, January 16 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked fries, cucumber, sugar snap peas, peaches, variety milk.

Thursday, January 17 – Chicken fajitas, refried beans, whole grain chips, shredded lettuce, jicama, apple, variety milk.

Friday, January 18 – Pizza, Romaine salad, chick peas, celery, low fat ranch dressing, pineapple, variety milk.

Monday, January 21 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.

Tuesday, January 22 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carroteenies, chick peas, mixed fruit, variety milk.